Santa Maria pedestrians and drivers can expect travel delays until July during citywide safety and accessibility improvements

Drivers and pedestrians are advised that temporary delays may occur during the daytime throughout the City of Santa Maria - from the end of April through July - during concrete construction designed to improve pedestrian safety and accessibility. This will affect students and their routes to school, along with transit and their bus stops. Work will begin on Foster Road and will continuously move northbound to address all locations included in this project.

The contractor will post construction notices to residents and businesses along affected areas with the dates, informing when parking and access to streets will be prohibited. It is recommended to use alternate routes when possible if traveling between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through work zones.

Improvements include replacement of sidewalks, curbs and gutters, curb ramps, and concrete at bus stops. This project also consists of crosswalk improvements at low-visibility and mid-block locations, including striping, signage, and ADA pedestrian ramp improvements.

The City has contracted V. Lopez Jr. & Sons, Inc. to perform this work funded by Measure A, Gas Tax, and SB-1 Gas Tax dollars.

Having a safe, well-maintained pedestrian safety and accessibility infrastructure network is a top priority for the City, which knows how important it is to our residents and infrastructure. As one of its Smart City, Safe City tools, the Department of Public Works diligently tracks the condition of sidewalk and ADA ramp infrastructure, etc. to assess the condition of the pedestrian safety and accessibility infrastructure network. Based on available funds, including tax revenue from gas purchases, staff conducts annual assessments and develop concrete sidewalk improvement projects.

Questions may be directed to the Department of Public Works, Engineering Division at (805) 925-0951 extension 2225.