Lompoc family mourning family member murdered in Iowa

LOMPOC, Calif. – A Lompoc family is mourning the death of a family member after she was shot and killed in a double homicide in Marshalltown, Iowa on April 19.

Frances Tillie Gasca, a 33-year-old Lompoc native, was killed at around 1:45 a.m. alongside 28-year-old Mario Murillo.

MCSO deputies arrived for a welfare check when they discovered Murillo and Gasca dead and are investigating the incident for a homicide.

29-year-old Ilias Lasley was arrested on Saturday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) in Iowa.

Gasca moved to Iowa after spending her childhood in Lompoc alongside her family.

Gasca's older sister, Vanessa Garcia, and the rest of her family are now trying to bring her body back home to Lompoc after her tragic passing.

Garcia told our CBS Iowa affiliate KCCI that Gasca was a loving sister and mother and that her loss has left her in shock.

Garcia and family now seek donations to cover funeral costs and those able to help can donate to a dedicated GoFundMe page.