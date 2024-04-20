City of Santa Maria calls for local artists to transform pedestrian overpass

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is now inviting local artists to contribute to the new Pedestrian Overpass Artistic Design Project.

The new project hopes to transform the link between both Town Center East and Town Center West into an area of vibrance for the community.

Those interested are asked to submit proposals by May 31st as those selected will be eligible for a stipend for design development and the potential to be featured as a local landmark.

The chosen artist will have the chance to highlight their artistic vision with full creative freedom through a theme provided by the City.

For submissions, visit the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department website.