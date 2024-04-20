Central Coast Swifties gather at Paradise Records in Orcutt for a surprise from Taylor Swift herself

ORCUTT, Calif. -- Taylor Swift fans on the Central Coast lined up at Paradise Records in Orcutt since 3 am for a surprise from the Grammy superstar herself.

Swift released her 11th album The Tortured Poet's Department at midnight on Friday, two hours later she released a second album The Anthology.

The vinyl collection was available for purchase at Paradise Records -- the strongest record store between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Owner of Paradise Records Mike Alexander is surprising 12 lucky swifites over the weekend with a special giveaway. Swift signed handwritten letters in honor of National Record Store Day.

A local fan from Orcutt says she has been Swifts fan since the beginning of her career and is now teaching her young daughter all about her music.

“I was number three in line. I just couldn't do before five. My friend was here at 330.. I'm a huge fan because Taylor writes what I feel inside. I have all four variants of tortured poets because I like to collect them. The Tortured Poets. The whole album basically explains how I felt through my twenties," said Stefanie Lewis.

Lewis says she has already listened into the entirety of the new album and says she can see the personal and lyrical growth of Swift. She says she is happy for Swifts new relationship with 3 time Superbowl winner Travis Kelce and knows song, "The Alchemy" in her new album is written for him.

“She's been hurt. So much in her life, like we all have, and it's her time for her Prince Charming," said Lewis.