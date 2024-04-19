Strawberry Industry Dinner returns to Santa Maria Fairpark ahead of Strawberry Festival
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The Santa Maria Valley Chamber hosted a Strawberry Dinner to pay tribute to the people who grow and harvest strawberries in the Santa Maria Valley.
The celebration took place at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
The event included a dinner, happy hour and live music from local mariachis.
All funds raised will be reinvested back to the Santa Maria Valley local youth community.
The Strawberry Festival returns April 26th, 2024.