Strawberry Industry Dinner returns to Santa Maria Fairpark ahead of Strawberry Festival

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The Santa Maria Valley Chamber hosted a Strawberry Dinner to pay tribute to the people who grow and harvest strawberries in the Santa Maria Valley.

The celebration took place at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

The event included a dinner, happy hour and live music from local mariachis.

All funds raised will be reinvested back to the Santa Maria Valley local youth community.

The Strawberry Festival returns April 26th, 2024.