Strawberry Industry Dinner returns to Santa Maria Fairpark ahead of Strawberry Festival

today at 3:36 pm
Published 4:18 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The Santa Maria Valley Chamber hosted a Strawberry Dinner to pay tribute to the people who grow and harvest strawberries in the Santa Maria Valley.

The celebration took place at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

The event included a dinner, happy hour and live music from local mariachis.

All funds raised will be reinvested back to the Santa Maria Valley local youth community.

The Strawberry Festival returns April 26th, 2024.

Tony Almanza

