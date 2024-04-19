Central Coast shoppers react to CHP crackdown of organized retail crime, nearly 500 arrests and recovery of $4.2 million in stolen goods

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — Retail robberies have impacted many people from shoppers to business owners since the loitering uptick since the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Central Coast shoppers said they are fearful of shoplifters and mass shooters entering the mall.

In an effort to crackdown on organized retail crime, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) assembled a special task force unit.

This year, CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force has made 474 arrests and recovered over 160,000 stolen goods that are valued at approximately $4.2 million in total.

In the first three months of the year, CHP has been investigating 185 organized retail crimes. CHP began their involvement in 2019 and since have been involved in nearly 2,500 investigations.

Their efforts have lead to the arrests of over 2,500 suspects and the recovery of over 770,000 stolen goods, totaling nearly $42.3 million.

CHP said it will continue to combat retail therapy locally and statewide.