LOL Yogurt in Santa Maria is now open

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - LOL Yogurt is now open at the Kohl's shopping center in Santa Maria off Broadway and McCoy.

"We're just open right in time for the warm weather" said manager, Laura Cerrato.

LOL Yogurt is located where Yogurt Creations used to be.

Two other LOL Yogurt locations are open in Paso Robles and Atascadero.

The Santa Maria location opened on Friday, April 12, according to Cerrato.

Flavors include Salted Caramel, Cotton Candy, Cookies n' Cream, and some dairy-free fruit-flavored options.

"We have all these flavors of frozen yogurt, come and check them out. Our schedule is 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m." said Cerrato.

