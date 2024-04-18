Housing Summit held in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif.-Housing experts met with the community inside the Fine Arts Complex at Allan Hancock College Thursday afternoon.

City and county staff helped residents explore solutions to housing challenges in the Santa Maria Valley.

City staff say as the population grows in Santa Maria, so does the need for more affordable housing.

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber say the current need is urgent.

Locals learned about market trends, selling, renting, and home building in the state of California.

Tonight’s speakers included staff from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Marian Regional Medical Center, City and county planning departments and local realtors.