Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Housing Summit held in Santa Maria

KEYT
By
today at 7:43 pm
Published 7:50 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif.-Housing experts met with the community inside the Fine Arts Complex at Allan Hancock College Thursday afternoon.

City and county staff helped residents explore solutions to housing challenges in the Santa Maria Valley.

City staff say as the population grows in Santa Maria, so does the need for more affordable housing.

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber say the current need is urgent.

Locals learned about market trends, selling, renting, and home building in the state of California.

Tonight’s speakers included staff from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Marian Regional Medical Center, City and county planning departments and local realtors.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tony Almanza

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content