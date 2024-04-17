Skip to Content
Vandenberg SFB to host Earth Day event to highlight its environmental management

Vandenberg Space Force Base
VANDENBERG, SFB - Vandenberg Space Force Base will host an Earth Day event on Wednesday to highlight its environmental management of the nearly 100,000 acre property.

A biologist from the environmental office will appear at the noontime event to speak about wildlife, the environmental impact of the mission on base, and the base's commitment to local endangered species.

Vandenberg SFB leadership will also be in attendance to answer questions about its mission, launch operations and the future of the base.

In addition, the Earth Day event will feature a number of food trucks, e-waste recycling for base personnel to properly dispose of electronic refuse, prize giveaways, games and booster club/information booths.

Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Dave, click here.

