North County Rape Crisis & Child Protection Center Hosting a candlelight vigil in Lompoc to honor Child Abuse Prevention Month

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The North County Rape Crisis & Child Protection Center is hosting a candlelight vigil in Lompoc to honor Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The annual honor in April was designated in 1983 to raise awareness and prevent child abuse.

Former President Barack Obama issued a Presidential proclamation in 2016 stating, "During National Child Abuse Prevention Month, we recommit to giving every child a chance to succeed and to ensuring that every child grows up in a safe, stable, and nurturing environment that is free from abuse and neglect."

The North County Rape Crisis & Child Protection Center is the primary crisis support agency for victims of human trafficking as well as sexual and domestic child abuse.

They serve the Santa Maria Valley, Lompoc, and Guadalupe communities. The organization offers presentations, education, training, and online resources.

The Center will also be holding a screening in Santa Maria that will be open to the public to learn more about child abuse and neglect prevention in the county.

