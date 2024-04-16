Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce welcomes two new members

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce welcomed two new members, Efrain Salazar-Colores and Romina Montemurro, to its organization Monday.

Salazar-Colores grew up in Santa Maria and hopes to help the Chamber's involvement with Hispanic-owned businesses in his new role as Hispanic Business Development & Services Representative.

Montemurro grew up around the Central Coast and as communications coordinator will enhance communication strategies to help plans that align with the Chamber's ideas.

Both recent graduates look forward to their new roles in serving the community at large.