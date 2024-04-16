Skip to Content
Inmate resuscitated after five doses of Naloxone at Northern Branch Jail Monday evening

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
today at 3:47 pm
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – An inmate was resuscitated successfully after an apparent overdose at the Northern Branch Jail Monday evening.

On Apr. 15, 2024, around 7:44 p.m., a Custody Deputy at the Northern Branch Jail discovered an unresponsive inmate in a housing cell state Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The Custody Deputy called for medical assistance and, with the assistance of WellPath healthcare staff, administered five rounds of Naloxone before the arrival of an ambulance detail the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the inmate regained a pulse while remaining unconscious before he was transported to a nearby hospital where he is currently conscious and expected to recover.

