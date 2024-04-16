Crew respond to multi-vehicle crash near Vandenberg Space Force Base Tuesday night

VANDENBURG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Santa Barbara County first responders received word about a multi-vehicle crash near Vandenberg Space Force Base on Highway 1 Tuesday night.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) mentioned six vehicles were involved in the accident.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported that four patients were involved in the crash, with one ejected from a vehicle in critical condition and transported via airlift to Marion Regional Medical Center.

Three other patients were transported to Marion Regional Medical Center, two with moderate injuries and one with minor injuries as both Vandenberg Fire and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department aided.

Santa Barbara County Fire also detailed that the southbound lane of Highway 1 was closed by CHP.

More information will be provided for this story as it becomes available.