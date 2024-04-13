Savie Health clinic to expand services soon

LOMPOC, Calif. – Savie Health, a free medical clinic in Lompoc, announced its expansion of health, behavioral health and vision care services Thursday.

The clinic will now include Spanish-speaking women's health groups and grief therapy partnered with Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Data provided to Savie indicated that depression rates are up and that the average income for a family of four is just $22,000.

Transitions to become a Community Clinic that accepts Medi-Cal is also underway for Savie, hoping to help many underserved individuals who may not have proper insurance.

Savie Health also recently bought a Promotora based in the city to be a part-time patient advocate who will assist in Medi-Cal enrollment, outreach events and help patient requests for accompaniment during visits.

Savie's vision program has provided services to those without vision insurance every other Friday since the start of 2024.

Nutritional classes in Spanish for diabetic patients are also coming to Savie Health as patients can now learn the benefits of a healthier diet through classes at the clinic.

Women's health, COVID and MPox vaccinations, free medication provision, cortisone injections and telehealth will also all be additional services provided by Savie Health as its services grow.

For more information on the clinic, visit the Savie Health website.