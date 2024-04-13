City of Lompoc Transit offers free rides during Lompoc Spring Carnival

LOMPOC, Calif. – The City of Lompoc Transit (COLT) will offer free rides during the Lompoc Spring Carnival.

These rides will exclude Wine Country Express, ADA Curb-to-curb and Santa Barbara shuttles.

The COLT also mentioned that black and green line buses will be stopping at Ryon Park from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on April 18 and 19 as well as 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 20.

Any questions can be directed to the city of Lompoc via phone at 805-736-1261.