Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

City of Lompoc Transit offers free rides during Lompoc Spring Carnival

City of Lompoc
By
Published 5:35 pm

LOMPOC, Calif. – The City of Lompoc Transit (COLT) will offer free rides during the Lompoc Spring Carnival.

These rides will exclude Wine Country Express, ADA Curb-to-curb and Santa Barbara shuttles.

The COLT also mentioned that black and green line buses will be stopping at Ryon Park from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on April 18 and 19 as well as 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 20.

Any questions can be directed to the city of Lompoc via phone at 805-736-1261.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
COLT
KEYT
lompoc
Lompoc Spring Carnival
public transportation

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content