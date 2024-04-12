Groundbreaking of the Santa Ines Mission seismic retrofit Friday

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. – The Santa Ines Mission will have their groundbreaking ceremony Friday to begin the seismic retrofit. The California Missions Foundation secured a $500,000 federal grant match to begin the project.

The mission was built in 1805 and is the oldest building in the Santa Ynez Valley. City and Mission officials will be joined by members of the California Missions Foundation to honor the start of the retrofit.

A seismic retrofit modifies structures to make them resistant to earthquakes, soil failure or seismic activity. Remodeling can include foundation or roof work.

The California Missions Foundation works to preserve the California Missions and landmarks with history and cultural importance. CMF is known to be the only organization that works towards conserving the long-term preservation and retrofit of California missions.

The foundation works to raise funds apply and to grants to preserve the missions. Projects include remodeling of structures to the conservation of paintings, artifacts and continuing archaeological research.

