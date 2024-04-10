Marian Regional Medical Center employee creates paintings for patients and their families

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Nickie Brayton, a respiratory therapist for Marian Regional Medical Center's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), is creating paintings for families of newborn patients in her unit's care.

Babies in her unit's care have breathing issues and can require months of respiratory help in certain cases, making Brayton's efforts all the more appreciated by families who may be stressed or afraid.

Jazmin Nerez received a baby duck painting from Brayton as an ode to her nickname "Ducky" after her son Armando was delivered at 24 weeks prematurely.

Armando spent 79 days at Marian but Narez mentioned how Brayton and other staff helped ease her concerns throughout the process.

“He’s just doing amazing and I know that the initial care he had there at Marian has had a lot to do with it,” Narez said. “It made it a lot easier that we didn’t have to transfer anywhere – our whole stay was here in Santa Maria.”

Brayton's art may be a small favor to some but to the families she helps throughout these journies, she hopes to provide comfort and joy during times when both can be hard to find.

“I can’t imagine what the families are going through here in the NICU and the major reward, obviously, is that they get to take their child home,” Brayton said. “But it’s fun to give them something to let them know that we are rooting for them and we’re here for them 24/7 — if they need anything they can call us. It gives them a sense of reassurance and something to come home with.”