Allan Hancock College hosts annual “Final Fore” golf event to support student athletes

today at 10:41 am
Published 11:59 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Allan Hancock College Athletics is hosting its third annual golf tournament, titled "Final Fore," on Monday, where proceeds will benefit the school's athletics programs.

Allan Hancock serves more than 300 student-athletes.

The funds go towards jerseys, equipment and food for local athletes.

The golf tournament is taking place at the Santa Maria Country Club.

The event tees off at 12:00 p.m. Monday with a viewing party of the Men's NCAA basketball championship game after the golf event.

For more information on the event, click here.

Tony Almanza

