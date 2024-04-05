Santa Maria Kite Festival, Downtown Fridays set for this weekend despite recent rain

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Organizers say events like Downtown Fridays and the Kite Festival in Santa Maria will still happen this weekend.

Rain and thunder hit Santa Maria Thursday night and Friday morning but that is not stopping Downtown Fridays.

After the weather affected the first day of Downtown Fridays last week. Event coordinator says that will be happening Friday at 5.

"Horrible, people look forward to this for six months and then we get to cancel it and that's why today we were not going to cancel it," said Ed Carcarey Downtown Fridays organizer.

An extra week has been added because of last Friday’s cancellation. All 75 vendors and live music will be at Downtown Fridays tonight.

"It's the same thing I always hope they get they come to a friendly place that's family safe. They can meet their neighbors regardless of color, culture or creed and have a good time," said Ed Carcarey.

Recent rain had event planners concerned for other annual traditions like the Santa Maria Kite Festival.

"The kite Festival the weather is everything because we want kites to get up in the sky with a gentle breeze, but we don't want them to blow away with a storm. So weather is very impactful for a kite festival," said Jenn Malone executive directer Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum.

This years festival will go on rain or shine on Sunday at Rotary Centennial Park from 12pm to 4pm.