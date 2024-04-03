Cement truck in Buellton overturned on Highway 101 Wednesday morning

BUELLTON, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported an overturned cement truck on Highway 101 due to a traffic collision Wednesday morning.

Buellton CHP reported an initial call time of 9:14 a.m. and confirmed the solo vehicle crash of a cement mixer driven by a 60-year-old man who sustained major injuries in the incident.

The driver was later flown to Marian Medical Center at 10:30 a.m. and Jonata Park Road remains closed with a pending investigation, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

CHP detailed that the initial rollover happened on the Ave. of Flags offramp in Buellton but the vehicle later spilled out onto Jonata Park Road.

CHP said that recovery for the cement truck is ongoing and that drivers should avoid the path if possible due to the incident.

More information for this story will be provided as it becomes available.