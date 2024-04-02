Santa Barbara Humane offers free spay and neuter services for feral and owned cats

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Humane (SBH) organization is offering free spay and neuter services for owned or feral cats at its Santa Maria campus this month.

These services are in response to the growing overpopulation for cat populations leading to unwanted kitten litters who are causing issues for animal shelters.

Community Cat Spay days specifically for feral cats will be on April 11 and 24 where these services will be offered to said animals in the community as part of the organization's Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR).

The TNR program helps lead healthy cats back to homes and neighborhoods while also keeping space for cats needing medical attention or abandoned animals.

SBH's TNR program also hopes to stabilize cat populations and stop behaviors associated with mating such as yowling, spraying and fighting.

Over 750 feral cars were spayed at SBH last year and nearly 7,400 total animals receiving these services in 2023 signaled a 27% increase from 2022.

All community cats should be brought in traps and drop-offs for Community Cat Spay Day will be at 7:15 a.m. without necessary appointments.

Those interested in more information can visit the SBH website to help community cats or book an appointment.