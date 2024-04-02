Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

City of Santa Maria offers sprinklers and landscape burlaps for greener spring

City of Santa Maria
By
New
today at 12:10 pm
Published 12:28 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The City's Utilities Department is offering free landscape burlaps and sprinklers for City residents as part of its Go Green for Spring promotion.

This initiative looks to pull weeds and collect clippings to ensure a safer environment as residents will receive burlaps and sprinklers with anti-leak features.

The burlaps can be used for various green waste materials for easy disposal in the proper containers while irrigation can be improved thanks to the MPR 1000 rotator sprinklers.

To reserve a promotion in advance, contact the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951 to schedule a pickup appointment.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
environment
gardening
go green
irrigation system
KEYT
SANTA MARIA

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content