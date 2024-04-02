City of Santa Maria offers sprinklers and landscape burlaps for greener spring

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The City's Utilities Department is offering free landscape burlaps and sprinklers for City residents as part of its Go Green for Spring promotion.

This initiative looks to pull weeds and collect clippings to ensure a safer environment as residents will receive burlaps and sprinklers with anti-leak features.

The burlaps can be used for various green waste materials for easy disposal in the proper containers while irrigation can be improved thanks to the MPR 1000 rotator sprinklers.

To reserve a promotion in advance, contact the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951 to schedule a pickup appointment.