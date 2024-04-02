Black Mountain and Navajo Roads to close due to construction

SOLVANG, Calif. – Los Padres National Forest authorities announced the closure of Navajo and Black Mountain Roads due to repairs Tuesday.

Repairs will begin this week and will end in July to help drain rainwater off the roadbed without destabilizing it in stormy weather.

The Turkey Flats OHV Staging Area and the OHV trails in the Pozo area will be open to the public so long as the closures are observed.

Both Navajo and Black Mountain Roads will be closed to public traffic during this time until the project is done.

For more information contact the Santa Lucia Ranger District via phone at 805-925-9538 and for more information on the Los Padres National Forest, visit its website.