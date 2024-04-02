Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Black Mountain and Navajo Roads to close due to construction

The Los Padres Forest says Paradise Road is open for visitors on foot or bikes at the first crossing but not for cars due to the ongoing water flow.
Los Padres Forest
The Los Padres Forest says Paradise Road is open for visitors on foot or bikes at the first crossing but not for cars due to the ongoing water flow.
By
Published 5:32 pm

SOLVANG, Calif. – Los Padres National Forest authorities announced the closure of Navajo and Black Mountain Roads due to repairs Tuesday.

Repairs will begin this week and will end in July to help drain rainwater off the roadbed without destabilizing it in stormy weather.

The Turkey Flats OHV Staging Area and the OHV trails in the Pozo area will be open to the public so long as the closures are observed.

Both Navajo and Black Mountain Roads will be closed to public traffic during this time until the project is done.

For more information contact the Santa Lucia Ranger District via phone at 805-925-9538 and for more information on the Los Padres National Forest, visit its website.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
los padres forest
road closure
solvang

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content