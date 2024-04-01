Skip to Content
Santa Maria farmworker press conference held to address pay, working conditions

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Advocates for Santa Maria farmworkers have new findings from a study on farmworkers' pay and workplace conditions.

That info is being shared with the Santa Maria Valley community Monday.

Alianza Campesina de la Costa Central, in partnership with CAUSE and MICOP, are hosting the conference.

The press conference was held at the Santa Maria Fairpark from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Local organizations will meet and share new research on the local farm worker industry.

We'll have a live report from this event on Your News Channel tonight at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

