Hundreds gather at First Christian Church for the 10th Annual Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt

SANTA MARIA, California -- Hundreds of people came together today at First Christian Church in Santa Maria for the 10th Annual Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt.

Orcutt Locals Jeff and Jacqui Banta organized this event after experiencing their own journey with their special needs child.

Now they serve as the First Christian Church Special Needs Ministry.

The Easter event is special because it caters to children and people with special needs. It is inclusive and welcomes all children in their egg hunt.

A unique experience are the balloons tied to eggs on the field for people in wheelchairs to reach.

Thousands of eggs filled with goodies inside were donated by community members.

Organizer Jacqui Banta says the support of the community is felt through the donations for the Easter event.

For more on this story stay tuned on Your News Channel live at 6 p.m. today.