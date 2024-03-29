Many local Easter events move indoors due to rainy weather

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Local Easter events move to indoors because of the rainy weather this weekend.

Downtown Friday's in Santa Maria was supposed to kick off Friday night but the event has been pushed to next week because of the rain.

Lompoc also announced the city is moving their annual Easter Egg Hunt from a local park to inside the Dick Dewes Community Center. Even Easter services in Santa Barbara are being modified.

First responders want families to stay safe from chances of flooding starting tonight.

Warming centers are opening at 7pm Friday night in San Luis Obispo and at 6pm in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara.