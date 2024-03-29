Skip to Content
How to rain-proof your car ahead of the wet Easter holiday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Rain is hitting the Central Coast this weekend and before you hit the road for the holiday make sure your vehicle is ready with basic maintenance.

Car maintenance should be promoted every few months or approximately every 7,000 miles -- although some vehicles may go up to 15,000 miles.

But there are few basic maintenance services to keep in mind when prepping your car for the rain.

Before heading to a mechanic, check your tires, windshield wipers, brakes, lights, and fluids.

Some people also forget to check defrosters, which can be very crucial for vision during fog and rain.

If there is anything you are unsure of, like tire tread or brake pads, visit your local mechanic.

