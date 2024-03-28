Easter Weekend hit by rain: Santa Barbara County Fire advises safety tips for holiday travelers on wet roads

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Easter weekend will be a wet one this year, but many people will still continue with their holiday plans of traveling up and down the coast. Santa Barbara County Fire has safety tips for families traveling on wet roads this holiday weekend.

First, make sure your car is prepared for the rain.

Check tires, lights, brakes, and windshield wipers. Have a safety kit in the car with extra clothes, water, and an umbrella.

Second, leave early and drive slow.

It is better to get to your destination late than not to get there at all. Wet roads can cause accidents, especially when speeding and cars are more likely to hydroplane.

If you are in a situation where you feel your car hydroplaning, release the gas and do not brake suddenly.

Third, make sure everyone is buckled in safely, especially children in car seats.

If you are unsure if your car seat is properly placed in your vehicle, visit a local fire station.

If people want to stay in the local area and still celebrate Easter, some Easter activities across the Central Coast will continue this weekend rain or shine.

The Children's Resource and Referral of Santa Barbara County is hosting a Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt at First Christian Church in Santa Maria.

The entire family is welcome Saturday for a BBQ and Bounce House on Mar. 30 at 10:30 a.m. at 1550 S. College Dr., Santa Maria, CA 93454.