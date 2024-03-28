Skip to Content
Cabrillo High School student arrested for possession of handgun on campus Thursday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Published 3:51 pm

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office (SBCSO) reported a Cabrillo High School student's arrest for possession of a loaded handgun on campus Thursday.

The school contacted the 18-year-old student for a probation search and found him with a loaded handgun that was not registered to him, according to the SBCSO.

The SBCSO explained the student was arrested and will be booked at the Northern Branch Jail with bail amount and booking charges pending.

Cabrillo High School was not asked to take measures against the student as he was arrested simultaneously with the gun's discovery, according to the SBCSO.

The SBCSO also noted no added safety concerns directly related to the incident.

