Active Shooter Training seminars held in Santa Ynez Valley

LOS ALAMOS, Calif.- An active shooter training seminar took place in Los Alamos at the senior center on Thursday.

Deputy Sheriff Banks with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office shared essential safety skills.

These seminars teach people life-saving tips to protect themselves or others during the critical moments of an active shooter situation.

Two more trainings are set for next week. On April 2nd in Solvang and April 3rd in Buellton.