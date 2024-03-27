‘Every 15 Minutes’ Campaign hosted at Righetti High School

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Righetti High School students witnessed the "Every 15 minutes" simulation of a drunk driving scene today on campus.

The national campaign is focused on creating a real life scenario with students as the actors, real life first responders, and consequences of driving under the influence.

The simulated car accident took the lives of two fellow students, sent one to jail, and another to the hospital.

The students started off the event in the cafeteria listening to the 911 call, then they headed to the scene of the accident where they found two cars completely totaled.

Officers responded to make an arrest, while firefighters and paramedics break apart the cars to get to the injured passengers.

“We hope that the Every 15 Minutes program will provide a teachable moment on the dangers and consequences of driving while impaired. We truly appreciate all the agencies, staff, student participants and their parents giving of their time to share such an important message.” said Righetti High Principal Ted Lyon

The “Every 15 Minutes” program focuses on high school juniors and seniors to bring awareness to the dangers of drinking and driving.

The two-day simulation also holds a mock funeral for the deceased students -- to help teens understand the impact fatal accidents have on friends, family, and the community.

This event was made possible by a collaboration of the California Highway Patrol, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department, Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley, and Four Corners Towing.

"The program brings together a broad coalition of interested local agencies with the goal of reducing alcohol-related incidents among youth. The partnering of the California Highway Patrol, local law enforcement, local hospitals, emergency medical responders, schools, businesses, and service clubs validates the importance of working together to ensure a healthy community," explained California Highway Patrol representatives.