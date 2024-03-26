Santa Maria opens summer camp registration for children ages 7-13

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria parents for children ages 7-13 can now register for any of this summer's four specialty camps through the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.

Parents can now register for Splash Camp, Jr. Park Ranger Camp, Los Flores Ranch Adventure Camp and Youth Caravan Camp from late June to July.

Flexible payment plans and financial assistance are available for families who qualify to ensure every child can experience some fun this summer.

For information about registration and fees, visit the city of Santa Maria website or the administrative office at 615 South McClelland Street.

Further questions can be submitted via phone at 805-925-0951 or via email at RPInfo@cityofsantamaria.org.