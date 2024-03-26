Skip to Content
CommonSpirit Health names Marian Regional Medical Center as Foundation of the Year

Dignity Health
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – CommonSpirit Health named Marian Regional Medical Center its Foundation of the Year award for fundraising efforts in 2024.

Grants, planned gifts and major gifts all contributed to the company's philanthropic efforts as President & CEO Sue Andersen shared her thoughts on the award.

“The Foundation of the Year Award recognition is a tribute to the spirit of our gracious and giving community,” said Andersen. “I am incredibly proud of our foundation’s team members for their dedication and commitment to furthering our hospital’s healing mission.”

Marian Regional Medical Center raised nearly $5.1 million in 2023 which marked a 29% increase for revenue compared to 2022.

Vice President of Philanthropy Jessa Brooks also shared her encouraged thoughts about the organization's progress.

“It's a joy and true honor to fundraise for life-saving program and equipment needs at Marian,” said Brooks. “Although our foundation doesn't raise the highest dollar amount throughout our national health care system, we exceeded our annual metrics, earning the Marian Foundation the title as the top performing fundraising entity. Ultimately, our organization is exceptionally grateful to our generous community whose support is invaluable in order to provide advanced medical care to local patients and families in need.”

For more information on the Marian Foundation, call 805-739-3595.

Caleb Nguyen

