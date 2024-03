Sunday arts & crafts at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- If you are looking for a kid-friendly activity today the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum is holding a Sunday arts and craft day.

Kids are learning about sea turtles and their long-life existence alongside dinosaurs!

The family event begins at 11 am until 3 pm.

The Discovery Museum has activities 6 days a week and is only closed on Mondays.

The museum is located on 705 S. McClelland Street, Santa Maria, CA 93454.

https://www.smvdiscoverymuseum.org/museum