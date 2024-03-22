City of Santa Maria open registration for swim lessons and skill assessments

Skip to Content
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department announced an open registration for evening swim lessons starting at 8 a.m. on March 25.

Drop-in skill assessments will also be provided from noon to 4 p.m. on March 24 for parents who may not know which class might be appropriate for their children.

The skill assessments will take place at Pioneer Valley High School as swim instructors will evaluate each child's ability and place them in the proper class.

Red Cross-certified instructors will encourage all children to learn the proper skills and techniques to have fun and be safe in the pool.

Lessons will be held for two weeks across 35-minute sections at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center.

Registration for lessons and other spring programs can be done at the City's website and further questions can go to the Recreation and Parks Department Office by calling 805-925-0951.

