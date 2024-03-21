Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Lompoc Valley Chamber & Rotary Club hosts community event

today at 7:56 pm
Published 7:59 pm

LOMPOC, Calif.- Lompoc Valley Chamber and Rotary Club members hosted a community meeting Thursday night to connect local leaders.

Lompoc business owners are working to boost the local economy.

Their goal is to foster stronger bonds amongst businesses and nonprofits in the Lompoc Valley.

Tonight's event is a chance for Lompoc natives to get involved in fundraising for scholarships, upcoming events and volunteer work.

Event planners say the best way to support your hometown is to shop and eat local.

Tony Almanza

