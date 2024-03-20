Skip to Content
Ryon Park playground and fitness area earns award from California Parks and Recreation Society

City of Lompoc
By
Published 2:38 pm

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Ryon Park playground and fitness area earned an award through the California Parks and Recreation Society Monday.

The City's Parks and Recreation Department earned themselves the "Parks Make Life Better - Healthy Play Initiative" recognition thanks in large part to renovations to the facility.

New pickleball courts and revamped tennis courts were part of the overhaul for the park's unveiling last December.

Community Development Director Christie Alarcon stressed the importance of local parks thanks to the award given to the city.

“The Parks Make Life Better-Healthy Play Initiative award is affirmation of the City of Lompoc’s ongoing commitment to improving our community’s health and vitality, especially for Lompoc youth,” said Alarcon. “We look forward to making more grant-funded improvements throughout our city parks.”

For more information on the city of Lompoc's Parks and Recreation Department, visit their website.

Caleb Nguyen

