Lompoc Aquatic Center offering swim-instructor training starting in April

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc Parks and Recreation is holding swim instructor training at its aquatic center next month.

The deadline to register for the next training session is April 3, as the course's purpose is to aid instructor candidates to teach courses in the city's Aquatic Center Swim Lessons Program.

Those who complete the course will only be eligible to teach swim courses at the Lompoc Aquatic Center and will not receive a transferable certification for other courses.

Candidates must be at least 16 years of age and must know how to freestyle, backstroke and breaststroke proficiently.

Treading water for at least a minute as well as floating on one's back is also necessary for each candidate.

The classroom-based training consists of several materials including shadowing an instructor during swim classes, skills practice for stroke technique and more.

Training dates and times will be as follows:

Friday, April 5: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 6: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m

Monday, April 8: 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Training fees will be $20 and registrations can be done by phone at 805-875-8100 or online at the aquatic center website.