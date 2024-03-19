Coastal Commission upholds San Carpoforo camping prohibitions in unanimous decision

SOLVANG, Calif. – Los Padres National Forest officials announced a unanimous decision to uphold the prohibition of overnight camping, campfire use and dogs off leashes on the San Carpoforo Beach.

Excessive human waste, trash and disturbances of the Snowy Plover habitat all contributed to this ruling by the California Coastal Commission.

The public will continue to have access to the beach but patrons are encouraged to limit trash buildup and reminded that the beach has no restrooms.

A Forest Order will be issued by mid-April and for more information about Los Padres National Forest, visit the website here.