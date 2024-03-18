SpaceX announces Falcon 9 launch for Monday night

VANDENBURG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX announced a launch window Monday night for a Falcon 9 launch of 22 Starlink satellites from the Vandenburg Space Force Base.

The organization is targeting a liftoff time of 7:28 p.m. with backups available until 11:10 pm. for their 10th flight of the first stage booster supporting the mission.

A live webcast of the mission can be found on X, formerly known as Twitter, @SpaceX five minutes before liftoff.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, stationed at the Pacific Ocean, SpaceX stated.

For more information about future launches, visit the SpaceX website.