Santa Maria police officers arrest seven drivers at DUI checkpoint over holiday weekend

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department and the California Highway Patrol arrested seven drivers at a checkpoint on DUI suspicion over the weekend.

Nearly 900 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and nearly 150 drivers were screened, according to the SMPD.

A first-time DUI charge averages $13,500 in fines and penalties and a driver's license suspension.

Checkpoints like this one at the 200 block of North Broadway will continue to be held by the SMPD in the coming months to keep impaired drivers off the road.