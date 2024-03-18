Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Maria police officers arrest seven drivers at DUI checkpoint over holiday weekend

Santa Maria Police Department
By
Published 12:10 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department and the California Highway Patrol arrested seven drivers at a checkpoint on DUI suspicion over the weekend.

Nearly 900 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and nearly 150 drivers were screened, according to the SMPD.

A first-time DUI charge averages $13,500 in fines and penalties and a driver's license suspension.

Checkpoints like this one at the 200 block of North Broadway will continue to be held by the SMPD in the coming months to keep impaired drivers off the road.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
arrest
CHP
DUI checkpoint
holiday
KEYT
SANTA MARIA

Jump to comments ↓

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content