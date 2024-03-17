The Buellton Wine & Chili Festival is here for St. Patrick’s Day

BUELLTON, Calif. -- The Buellton Wine & Chili Festival is bringing the heat St. Patrick's Sunday at Flying Flags RV Resort & Campground.

The sold out event will have over 30 wineries, craft breweries, seltzers, cider and spirits for tastings.

Local food vendors and salsa makers will also be on tap.

There will be live entertainment by Chickenbone Slim, DJ FIU and Traditional Irish Dancers in honor of St. Patrick's Day.

For more on this story stay tuned on Your News Channel live at 6 p.m. today.

SHUTTLES:

Looking for safe transportation to the Buellton Wine and Chili Festival? Jump on the Brew Bus can give you a ride to and from the event! Pickups will be in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Santa Maria and Lompoc.

Bus Transportation Pickups / Drop-off locations include:



Santa Barbara: Figueroa Mountain Brewing (137 Anacapa St.) at 10:30 a.m.



Goleta: University Plaza Shopping Center in Goleta at 11 a.m.



Lompoc: Solvang Brewing Co. in Lompoc (241 N H St.) at 11:15 a.m.



Santa Maria: Old Figueroa Mountain Brewing location in Santa Maria (560 E Betteravia Road #B) at 10:30 a.m.

THE BUS WILL LEAVE AFTER THE EVENT IS OVER AND RETURN YOU TO YOUR DESIGNATED DROP OFF LOCATION. NO WALK UP TICKETS WILL BE SOLD AT BUS DEPARTURE. TICKET MUST BE PURCHASED IN ADVANCE!



ATTN GUEST: THERE IS NO PARKING ON SITE BUT THERE IS DESIGNATED PARKING AT PEA SOUP ANDERSENS LOCATED AT 376 AVE OF THE FLAGS IN BUELLTON. PARKING SIGNAGE WILL BE VISIBLE. IT IS A SHORT WALK TO FLYING FLAGS FROM THERE.