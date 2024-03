ORCUTT, Calif.- Righetti High School students take the stage to perform “Mamma Mia."

The musical is a jukebox experience set on a Greek Island that uses songs of Abba to tell the story.

The romantic comedy is performed in Righetti’s Black Box Theatre with a 360 experience.

Mamma Mia is playing through March 23rd.

With two shows March 16 and 23rd being matinees starting at 1pm.

For more information on tickets and performances click here.