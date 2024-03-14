Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Barbara County Animal Services kicks off volunteer training

Tony Almanza / KEYT
By
New
Published 6:54 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Santa Barbara County Animal Services is training new volunteers to help with overcrowded shelters.

The county says local shelters have reached max capacity with nearly 200 pets living without a home.

Staff say volunteers help keep animals out of cages, boosting their health and extending their lifespan.

More training sessions will take place in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara this month.

For more information on Santa Barbara County Animal Services or to sign up for in person volunteer orientations click here.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tony Almanza

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content