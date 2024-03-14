Santa Barbara County Animal Services kicks off volunteer training

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Santa Barbara County Animal Services is training new volunteers to help with overcrowded shelters.

The county says local shelters have reached max capacity with nearly 200 pets living without a home.

Staff say volunteers help keep animals out of cages, boosting their health and extending their lifespan.

More training sessions will take place in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara this month.

For more information on Santa Barbara County Animal Services or to sign up for in person volunteer orientations click here.