Santa Maria community comes together after Popeyes employee calls police on child with autism

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria community is gathering at a local Popeyes restaurant on Wednesday for a peaceful protest in solidarity with a 7-year-old boy with autism after a video went viral of a Popeyes employee calling the police to report the child and his parents.

This past weekend, the boy's family visited the local Santa Maria Popeyes on Betteravia, and the excited child was repeatedly saying "Popeyes, Popeyes" when the manager taking the order told parents he was being too loud for her to hear the order.

After the parents asked to speak to higher up manager, the employee escalated to call the Santa Maria Police Department. The parents then also called the police but said they did not show.

A TikTok of the incident, posted by @MamaMcCrazy on Monday, has reached over 4.6 million views as of Wednesday.

Children's Resource and Referral of Santa Barbara County is a local non-profit organization who helps families in need and foster care youth.

COO Jaqui Banta prepared a peaceful protest at noon Wednesday, she said not to bring hostility to the restaurant but to bring awareness to the community that children with autism are welcome anywhere in the city of Santa Maria.

"Parents of children with autism know that feeling all too well. That gut-wrenching moment when your child is simply being themselves - stimming, making noises - and strangers respond with hostility. The disapproving stares, the demands to control your child, the assumption that you're a bad parent. In those agonizing moments, the isolation weighs heavy. Feelings of being judged and misunderstood, of having your child rejected for who they are, cut deep for any autism parent," said Banta.

The video was posted on other social media platforms in addition to TikTok, receiving over 4 million likes, thousands of comment and reshares. This story has resonated with thousands of people and family with an autistic loved one. Pro Football Hall of Fame player, Warren Carlos Sapp reached out to send a signed football to the child.

We have reached out to Popeyes for comment, but have not heard back.

If you would like to join the peaceful protest at 12 p.m. Wednesday at Popeyes on Betteravia, CRRSBC is asking people to wear red in solidarity with the autism community.

For more on this story stay tuned on Your News Channel live at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. tonight.