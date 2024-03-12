Lompoc woman arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in February

LOMPOC, Calif. – Police arrested a 23-year-old Lompoc woman Monday for her possible connection to a fatal hit-and-run that killed Daniel Arias Cortez, 23, in February, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

The department said it booked the 23-year-old woman after the investigation led detectives to identify her as the driver who struck Cortez on Feb. 10 in Lompoc.

Lompoc Police stated that after the driver struck the 23-year-old man, medical authorities transported him to a hospital where he later died from his injuries in the crash.

The fatal hit-and-run occurred at Beattie Park and Lompoc Police issued a warrant for the driver's arrest which eventually occurred March 11, according to the department.

News Channel 3-12 reached out to the Lompoc Police Department for more information, but, due to this being an active investigation, detectives declined to provide more details than what was given in the press release at this time.

The victim's family has since set up a GoFundMe page for financial support and those able can donate here.

Those with additional information regarding the case are encouraged to contact the Lompoc Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-736-2341.