SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Public Library is hosting Saturday Crafternoon creating junk journals today in the Learning Loft.

Today people can register for Junk Journaling.

Guests can make personalized journals out of junk items.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. and should take up to 1 hour and 30 minutes.

The Santa Maria Library is located on 110 E. Cook St. in Santa Maria.