Allan Hancock College raises $10 million to extend Promise Program for two years to high school graduates

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Allan Hancock Community College extends the award winning Promise Program for two years of free tuition this Fall 2024 for incoming high school graduates. AHC students already enrolled in the Promise Program who met first year requirements will also be eligible for their 2nd year of free tuition.

The expanded two-year Promise, also known as HP2, was announced on March 8 at the annual Career Exploration Day event. More than 2,000 local high school students attended.

HP2 will begin in Fall 2024 for students who graduate high school in Hancock’s district and enroll full-time at Hancock the following summer or fall will qualify. The requirements include full time enrollment for Fall and Spring semester directly after high school graduation.

Winter and Summer sessions are optional but if students skip fall or spring semester they will be disqualified from the promise program.

The expansion of the Promise program was made possible by community donations to the Allan Hancock College Foundation. On March 7, the Foundation announced the completion of its $10 million endowment campaign at a private appreciation event for donors.

Since it launched in 2018, more than 8,300 local students received their first year of college free through the Hancock Promise.

Students can begin viewing summer and fall class offerings on April 8. Open registration for classes starts on May 2, with summer classes beginning on June 10 and fall classes beginning on Aug. 19. To learn more about the HP2 expanded Promise program, visit www.hancockcollege.edu/promise.