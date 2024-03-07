Miller Elementary school hosts Literacy Night

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Teachers in Santa Maria are helping students celebrate the joy of reading.

Hundreds of families came out for literacy night at Miller Elementary School on Thursday.

The goal of the event is to teach families how to make reading and learning fun at home.

Staff put together three different groups where students and families learned board games, card games, and storytelling activities that they can do at home.

Santa Maria Public Library staff educated families on their bilingual services.