Dine Out Santa Maria Style announces Craft Cocktail Contest winners

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Valley recently announced the winners of the Craft Cocktail Contest as part of its annual Restaurant Month promotion.

This Judges' Choice winner was the Strawberry HOPerol Spritz from Naughty Oak Brewing Company while the Peoples' Choice winner went to the Spicy Mango Michelada from Maya Mexican Restaurant.

Seven participating restaurants added their personal style and all competed with their most flavorful handmade cocktails to represent the region's history and culture.

The other restaurants not selected were Blast 825 Brewery, The Century, Cool Hand Lukes, Cubanissimo Café and Cielito Lindo Mexican Grill.

To try either cocktail you can visit the Naughty Oak Brewing Company or Maya Mexican Restaurant at their respective websites.